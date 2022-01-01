← Company Directory
DFINITY
Work Here? Claim Your Company

DFINITY Salaries

DFINITY's salary ranges from $65,021 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in China at the low-end to $552,750 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DFINITY. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Development
$462K
Information Technologist (IT)
$159K
Marketing
$159K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Designer
$65K
Recruiter
$243K
Software Engineer
$290K
Software Engineering Manager
$553K
Solution Architect
$257K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DFINITY is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $552,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DFINITY is $249,632.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for DFINITY

Related Companies

  • Veeva Systems
  • MITRE
  • Center for Internet Security
  • Battelle
  • HIMSS
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources