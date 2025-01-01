← Company Directory
Dexterity Capital
    We love challenges. So we built Dexterity Capital, a quantitative trading firm focused on solving the hardest problems in finance. By combining brilliant people, world-class technology, and rich proprietary datasets we've built an algorithmic execution engine that trades billions of dollars every day. We specialize in market neutral strategies. That means we thrive regardless of whether the bulls or bears are winning. With offices in San Francisco and London we run our strategies 24/7 around the globe.

    https://dexterity.capital
    2017
    12
