Dewpoint
    • About

    Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Lansing, Dewpoint has a long success record of helping to develop short- or long-term strategic technology plans to maximize current resources and better position organizations across numerous industries for the future. Its service-based solutions focus on helping clients transform and optimize IT support via strategic assessments, portfolio, program and project management, managed services, infrastructure optimization and applications development and maintenance. With particular expertise around the data center, Dewpoint also architects and supports its clients’ strategic initiatives such as data backup and recovery, data storage, virtualized environments, database services, performance improvement and overall architectural design and implementation. Dewpoint supports clients primarily in the Midwest and across the country.

    http://www.dewpoint.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    330
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

