    • About

    DevFacto is a digital innovation consultancy that helps customers create tech experiences using web, mobile, cloud, and data platforms. They prioritize happy employees to produce the best work and focus on building effective and enjoyable software. They offer expertise in .NET Core, React Native, Azure, O365/M365, Power Platform, and more, and are partnered with and certified by Microsoft, Nintex, and Denodo. They have made a positive impact on 300+ customer organizations across 1,000+ projects and have received recognition for their work.

    devfacto.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

