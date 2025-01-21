← Company Directory
Devexperts
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Germany

Devexperts Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Germany

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Devexperts totals €59.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Devexperts's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Devexperts
Software Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€59.1K
Level
L2
Base
€59.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Devexperts?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Devexperts in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €65,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Devexperts for the Backend Software Engineer role in Germany is €59,052.

Other Resources