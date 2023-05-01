Company Directory
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health
    Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is a national nonprofit organization that provides evidence-based interventions and compassionate family engagement to individuals with emotional, behavioral, or cognitive differences. They operate 15 centers in 13 states and employ over 7,500 staff. Their mission is to unlock and nurture human potential, positively impacting the lives of tens of thousands of children, adults, and families every year. They strive to incorporate servant leadership into their culture and offer challenging and exciting work in a supportive team environment.

    http://devereux.org
    Website
    1912
    Year Founded
    7,501
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
