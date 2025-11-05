Deutsche Telekom Software Engineer Salaries in Hungary

Software Engineer compensation in Hungary at Deutsche Telekom ranges from HUF 12.92M per year for Software Engineer to HUF 19.62M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Hungary package totals HUF 12.42M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deutsche Telekom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

