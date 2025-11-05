Company Directory
Software Engineer compensation in Greece at Deutsche Telekom ranges from €35.6K per year for Software Engineer to €26.2K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greece package totals €29.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deutsche Telekom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Deutsche Telekom in Greece sits at a yearly total compensation of €55,456. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deutsche Telekom for the Software Engineer role in Greece is €29,240.

