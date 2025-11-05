Deutsche Telekom Software Engineer Salaries in Greece

Software Engineer compensation in Greece at Deutsche Telekom ranges from €35.6K per year for Software Engineer to €26.2K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greece package totals €29.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deutsche Telekom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

+ €50.9K + €78.1K + €17.5K + €30.7K + €19.3K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Deutsche Telekom ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title