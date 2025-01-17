← Company Directory
Deutsche Telekom
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Deutsche Telekom Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Deutsche Telekom ranges from HUF 12.38M to HUF 18.04M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deutsche Telekom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 14.22M - HUF 16.21M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 12.38MHUF 14.22MHUF 16.21MHUF 18.04M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Deutsche Telekom?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Deutsche Telekom sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 18,040,611. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deutsche Telekom for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is HUF 12,383,809.

