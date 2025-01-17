← Company Directory
Deutsche Borse
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Rhine-Main Area

Deutsche Borse Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Rhine-Main Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Rhine-Main Area package at Deutsche Borse totals €73.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deutsche Borse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Deutsche Borse
Software Engineer
Frankfurt, HE, Germany
Total per year
€73.6K
Level
L2
Base
€68K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€5.7K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Deutsche Borse?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Deutsche Borse in Greater Rhine-Main Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €80,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deutsche Borse for the Software Engineer role in Greater Rhine-Main Area is €71,286.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Deutsche Borse

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • Pinterest
  • Intuit
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources