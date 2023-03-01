← Company Directory
Deutsche Borse
Deutsche Borse Salaries

Deutsche Borse's salary ranges from $51,074 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Czech Republic at the low-end to $106,250 for a Information Technologist (IT) in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Deutsche Borse. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $51.1K
Accountant
$57.6K
Business Analyst
$66.9K

Data Scientist
$68K
Financial Analyst
$89.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$106K
Product Manager
$73.6K
Project Manager
$79.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$75.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Deutsche Borse is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $106,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deutsche Borse is $73,640.

