The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is a renowned orchestra known for its innovative performances and collaborations with top musical artists. It has a deep connection to its city and offers a diverse performance schedule. The orchestra is dedicated to broadcast innovation and digital content, reaching audiences around the world with webcasts and online archives. It also offers educational programs for students, including instrumental music training through its Civic Youth Ensembles. Italian conductor Jader Bignamini was named the DSO's next music director in 2020.