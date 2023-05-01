Destination XL Group is a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the US and Canada. It operates 220 DXL retail stores, 16 DXL outlet stores, 35 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 19 Casual Male XL outlet stores, as well as an e-commerce site, mobile site, and mobile app. The company offers sportswear, dresswear, fashion-neutral items, tailored-related separates, vintage-screen T-shirts, and wovens under various private labels. It was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013.