Desktop Metal
    • About

    Desktop Metal is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with 3D printing solutions for engineers, designers and manufacturers around the world. Our team is built around the disciplines of materials science, hardware and software engineering, and design. We have raised $438 million in equity funding with investment from technology leaders including Google, BMW, Ford Motor Company, Lowe’s, and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, and was named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. Located just outside of Boston, we are assembling a team of experts and are looking to hire curious and driven engineers, scientists, and designers.

    http://www.desktopmetal.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

