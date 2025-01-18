← Company Directory
Desjardins Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Canada

Desjardins Group Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Desjardins Group ranges from CA$70.8K per year for N7 to CA$96.6K per year for N9. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$88.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Desjardins Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
N7
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
CA$70.8K
CA$68.3K
CA$0
CA$2.5K
N8
Software Engineer II
CA$86.2K
CA$80.3K
CA$0
CA$5.9K
N9
Software Engineer III
CA$96.6K
CA$90.7K
CA$0
CA$5.9K
N10
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Desjardins Group?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Desjardins Group in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$118,763. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Desjardins Group for the Backend Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$88,288.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Desjardins Group

Related Companies

  • Manulife
  • FirstBank
  • Klarna
  • BNP Paribas
  • Royal Bank of Scotland
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources