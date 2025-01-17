Software Engineer compensation in Greater Montreal at Desjardins Group ranges from CA$74.6K per year for N7 to CA$102K per year for N9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Montreal package totals CA$94.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Desjardins Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
N7
CA$74.6K
CA$69.7K
CA$0
CA$4.9K
N8
CA$85.2K
CA$78.1K
CA$1.2K
CA$5.9K
N9
CA$102K
CA$94.3K
CA$0
CA$7.7K
N10
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
