Company Directory
Desjardins Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • N9
  • Canada

Software Engineer Level

N9

Levels at Desjardins Group

Compare Levels
  1. N7Software Engineer I
  2. N8Software Engineer II
  3. N9Software Engineer III
    4. Show 2 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
CA$71,427
Base Salary
CA$92,624
Stock Grant ()
CA$0
Bonus
CA$7,303

CA$224K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42K+ (sometimes CA$420K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Desjardins Group

Related Companies

  • Manulife
  • FirstBank
  • Klarna
  • BNP Paribas
  • Royal Bank of Scotland
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources