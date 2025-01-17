← Company Directory
Designlab
Designlab Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Kenya at Designlab ranges from KES 7.1M to KES 9.94M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Designlab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

KES 7.68M - KES 8.93M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
KES 7.1MKES 7.68MKES 8.93MKES 9.94M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Designlab?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Designlab in Kenya sits at a yearly total compensation of KES 9,936,156. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Designlab for the Product Designer role in Kenya is KES 7,097,254.

