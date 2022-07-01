Descript builds simple and powerful collaborative tools for new media creators. We strive to eliminate the tedious work that often stands between an idea and its expression, so that creators can focus on developing their craft instead of their usage of tools.Descript is a next generation digital media platform that offers a new "engine"​ that lets you edit audio by editing text (instead of waveforms).That means it does transcription (both automated and human-powered, whichever you prefer), but more interestingly, it lets you move the audio around by simply editing the transcript.If you're new to editing audio, you'll find it far easier - it's basically like using a word processor. If you're experienced, Descript is faster than waveform editing - and more fun.If you work with voice audio (as opposed to music), Descript is what the future looks like...join us and change the world.