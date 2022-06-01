← Company Directory
Descartes Systems Group
Descartes Systems Group Salaries

Descartes Systems Group's salary ranges from $7,923 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Brazil at the low-end to $160,800 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Descartes Systems Group. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $59.1K
Customer Service
$7.9K
Product Manager
$161K

Software Engineering Manager
$161K
The highest paying role reported at Descartes Systems Group is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Descartes Systems Group is $109,933.

