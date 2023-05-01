DermTech is a US-based molecular diagnostic company that develops and markets non-invasive genomics tests for skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its flagship product is the DermTech Melanoma Test, which enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides skin sample collection kits and gene expression assays for inflammatory pathways. It is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic, and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners.