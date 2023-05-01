← Company Directory
DermTech
Top Insights
    About

    DermTech is a US-based molecular diagnostic company that develops and markets non-invasive genomics tests for skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its flagship product is the DermTech Melanoma Test, which enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides skin sample collection kits and gene expression assays for inflammatory pathways. It is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic, and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners.

    http://dermtech.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    255
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

