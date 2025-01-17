← Company Directory
Derivco
Derivco Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in South Africa at Derivco ranges from ZAR 2.06M to ZAR 2.93M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Derivco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 2.34M - ZAR 2.78M
South Africa
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 2.06MZAR 2.34MZAR 2.78MZAR 2.93M
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Derivco in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 2,929,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Derivco for the Software Engineering Manager role in South Africa is ZAR 2,063,344.

