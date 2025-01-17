← Company Directory
Deputy
Deputy Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Australia package at Deputy totals A$212K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deputy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$212K
Level
M3
Base
A$212K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Deputy?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Deputy in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$300,707. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deputy for the Software Engineering Manager role in Australia is A$204,090.

Other Resources