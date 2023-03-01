← Company Directory
DEPT
DEPT Salaries

DEPT's salary ranges from $32,048 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Netherlands at the low-end to $208,950 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DEPT. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $153K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $125K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
$101K

Marketing
$78.4K
Product Design Manager
$174K
Project Manager
$32K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DEPT is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DEPT is $125,000.

