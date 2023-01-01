← Company Directory
Department of Veterans Affairs
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Department of Veterans Affairs Salaries

Department of Veterans Affairs's salary ranges from $75,620 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $181,905 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Department of Veterans Affairs. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations
$75.6K
Chief of Staff
$129K
Data Scientist
$116K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Information Technologist (IT)
$118K
Legal
$155K
People Operations
$179K
Product Designer
$161K
Software Engineer
$106K
Software Engineering Manager
$182K
Technical Program Manager
$114K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Department of Veterans Affairs is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,905. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Department of Veterans Affairs is $123,468.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Department of Veterans Affairs

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources