Department of Green Energy is a licensed general contractor in Florida, specializing in eco efficiency and renewable energy products. They offer custom-designed systems to reduce electric bills and require no upfront costs. They are aligned with the state-backed PACE program, allowing them to provide renewable energy products without credit or income checks. They have a unique product portfolio and offer real-time project updates through their Job Tracking website. Their goal is to make homes and businesses energy efficient and independent, while providing excellent customer service. They plan to expand to profitable markets and have easily replicable systems.