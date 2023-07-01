← Company Directory
Denver Health Foundation
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Denver Health Foundation that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Denver Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports Denver Health in providing comprehensive care to the greater Denver area. They work with donors to address health, social, and economic issues in the community. Denver Health is a leader in health innovation and provides emergency services, care for those with limited resources, and preventive care. The foundation raises private funds to support Denver Health's work in areas such as healthcare delivery, children's health, social supports, and economic development. They operate independently from Denver Health and have their own governing structure. Founded in 1998, the foundation plays a vital role in sustaining and advancing the health and well-being of the region.

    denverhealthfoundation.org
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Denver Health Foundation

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Dropbox
    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources