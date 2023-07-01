Denver Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports Denver Health in providing comprehensive care to the greater Denver area. They work with donors to address health, social, and economic issues in the community. Denver Health is a leader in health innovation and provides emergency services, care for those with limited resources, and preventive care. The foundation raises private funds to support Denver Health's work in areas such as healthcare delivery, children's health, social supports, and economic development. They operate independently from Denver Health and have their own governing structure. Founded in 1998, the foundation plays a vital role in sustaining and advancing the health and well-being of the region.