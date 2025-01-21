← Company Directory
Dentons
Dentons Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in United States at Dentons ranges from $210K to $293K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dentons's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$225K - $265K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$210K$225K$265K$293K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Dentons?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Dentons in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $292,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dentons for the Venture Capitalist role in United States is $210,000.

