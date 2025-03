Denali Therapeutics is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product candidates include LRRK2 inhibitor, DNL310, DNL343, AR443820/DNL788, and SAR443122/DNL758. The company has collaboration agreements with various pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. It was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and was incorporated in 2013.