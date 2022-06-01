← Company Directory
Democratic National Committee
Democratic National Committee Salaries

Democratic National Committee's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $140,700 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Democratic National Committee. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$94.5K
Chief of Staff
$141K
Data Analyst
$90.5K

Data Scientist
$89.6K
Software Engineer
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Democratic National Committee is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Democratic National Committee is $94,525.

