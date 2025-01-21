← Company Directory
Deluxe
Deluxe Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Deluxe ranges from CA$109K to CA$155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deluxe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$125K - CA$146K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$109KCA$125KCA$146KCA$155K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Deluxe?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Deluxe sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$155,339. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deluxe for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CA$108,870.

