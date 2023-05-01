Deluxe Recycling (India) Pvt. Ltd. is a part of the DELUXE group with diversified business interests in waste management, paper & boards, PVC coated fabrics, note books, and film studio. They aim to introduce environment-friendly products to protect forest resources and serve the community. They have set up India's first facility to produce ECOLINK boards and offer value-added products through in-house R&D efforts. Their boards, doors, and pallets are an excellent substitute for wood and plywood and are highly recommended by architects, interior designers, and the furniture industry. They aim to revolutionize the introduction of different environmentally friendly recycled products in the segments they serve.