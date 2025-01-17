← Company Directory
Delta Electronics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Delta Electronics Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in South Africa at Delta Electronics ranges from ZAR 245K to ZAR 348K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delta Electronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 277K - ZAR 315K
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 245KZAR 277KZAR 315KZAR 348K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Product Manager submissions at Delta Electronics to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ZAR 555K+ (sometimes ZAR 5.55M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Delta Electronics?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Delta Electronics in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 347,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delta Electronics for the Product Manager role in South Africa is ZAR 244,651.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Delta Electronics

Related Companies

  • Pegatron
  • Foxconn
  • Phison Electronic
  • LITE-ON
  • Wistron
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources