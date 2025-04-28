← Company Directory
Delta Dental Plans Association
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Delta Dental Plans Association Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Delta Dental Plans Association totals $139K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Delta Dental Plans Association's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Delta Dental Plans Association
Senior Software Engineer
Atlanta, GA
Total per year
$139K
Level
Sr
Base
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$11K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Delta Dental Plans Association?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Delta Dental Plans Association in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $187,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Delta Dental Plans Association for the Software Engineer role in United States is $131,000.

Other Resources