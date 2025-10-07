Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area at Deloitte ranges from €31.7K per year for L1 to €72.9K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €66.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
€31.7K
€31.6K
€0
€110
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€72.9K
€72.9K
€0
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deloitte, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)