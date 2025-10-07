Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Deloitte ranges from ₹853K per year for L1 to ₹1.47M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.81M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹853K
₹825K
₹0
₹27.6K
L2
₹1.73M
₹1.66M
₹0
₹71.3K
L3
₹2.5M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹99.1K
L4
₹1.47M
₹1.44M
₹0
₹30K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deloitte, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)