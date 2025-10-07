Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Deloitte ranges from ₹953K per year for L1 to ₹1.53M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹1.4M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹952K
₹929K
₹0
₹23.6K
L2
₹1.81M
₹1.71M
₹0
₹91.7K
L3
₹1.53M
₹1.53M
₹0
₹0
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deloitte, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)