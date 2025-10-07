Company Directory
Deloitte
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

Deloitte UX Designer Salaries

UX Designer compensation in United States at Deloitte ranges from $85.6K per year for L1 to $230K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Average Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Associate
$85.6K
$85.4K
$0
$208
L2
$108K
$107K
$0
$1.5K
L3
Studio Senior
$166K
$147K
$0
$19K
L4
Studio Staff
$134K
$118K
$0
$15.9K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Deloitte, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Deloitte in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $229,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deloitte for the UX Designer role in United States is $115,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Deloitte

Related Companies

  • Bain
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Ernst and Young
  • Kimley Horn
  • LEK
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources