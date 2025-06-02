← Company Directory
Deloitte
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst
  • L3
  • Canada

Financial Analyst Level

L3

Levels at Deloitte

  1. L1Analyst
  2. L2Consultant
  3. L3Senior Consultant
Average Annual Total Compensation
CA$69,418
Base Salary
CA$92,419
Stock Grant ()
CA$0
Bonus
CA$3,864

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
