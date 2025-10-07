Tax Accountant compensation in United States at Deloitte ranges from $79.9K per year for L1 to $125K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $87.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$79.9K
$79.3K
$0
$590
L2
$84.5K
$83.9K
$0
$636
L3
$113K
$112K
$0
$1.7K
L4
$136K
$132K
$0
$3.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deloitte, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)