Auditor compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Deloitte ranges from $83.2K per year for L1 to $126K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$83.2K
$83.2K
$0
$0
L2
$81.5K
$81.5K
$0
$0
L3
$85.7K
$84.2K
$0
$1.5K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deloitte, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)