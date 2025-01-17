All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in India at Deloitte Advisory ranges from ₹1.41M per year for Staff to ₹2.75M per year for Supervisor. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.06M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte Advisory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Analyst 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Consultant
₹1.41M
₹1.37M
₹0
₹34.1K
Senior Consultant
₹2.75M
₹2.28M
₹0
₹472K
