← Company Directory
Deloitte Advisory
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Deloitte Advisory Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in India at Deloitte Advisory ranges from ₹1.95M to ₹2.73M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte Advisory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹2.12M - ₹2.56M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.95M₹2.12M₹2.56M₹2.73M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Analyst submissions at Deloitte Advisory to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.55M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Deloitte Advisory?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Deloitte Advisory in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,726,201. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deloitte Advisory for the Data Analyst role in India is ₹1,950,644.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Deloitte Advisory

Related Companies

  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Techstars
  • Cognosante
  • GlobalLogic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources