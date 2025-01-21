← Company Directory
Dell Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • Principal

  • United States

Dell Technologies Principal Salaries in United States

The average Principal total compensation in United States at Dell Technologies ranges from $93.5K to $131K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$101K - $118K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$93.5K$101K$118K$131K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Principal at Dell Technologies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $130,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Principal role in United States is $93,500.

