Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in India at Dell Technologies ranges from ₹1.46M per year for L6 to ₹4.09M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.46M
₹1.41M
₹0
₹44.9K
Senior Engineer
₹2.08M
₹1.97M
₹25.5K
₹81K
Principal Engineer
₹4.09M
₹3.28M
₹605K
₹204K
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)