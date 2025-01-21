Salaries

Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

India

Dell Technologies Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in India

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in India at Dell Technologies ranges from ₹1.46M per year for L6 to ₹4.09M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Dell Technologies ?

