Dell Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Production Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Dell Technologies Production Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Production Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Dell Technologies totals ₹3.46M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Dell Technologies
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹3.46M
Level
Senior Engineer
Base
₹3.23M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹232K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Dell Technologies?

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Production Software Engineer at Dell Technologies in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,201,392. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Production Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,227,938.

