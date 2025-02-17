Production Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Dell Technologies ranges from $134K per year for L7 to $205K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $141K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Senior Engineer
$134K
$118K
$3.8K
$11.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)