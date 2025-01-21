← Company Directory
Dell Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Networking Engineer

  • Canada

Dell Technologies Networking Engineer Salaries in Canada

Networking Engineer compensation in Canada at Dell Technologies ranges from CA$82.2K per year for L5 to CA$162K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$146K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
L5(Entry Level)
CA$82.2K
CA$81.8K
CA$0
CA$339.3
Software Engineer II
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Engineer
L7
CA$162K
CA$148K
CA$4K
CA$10.3K
Principal Engineer
L8
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Networking Engineer at Dell Technologies in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$191,088. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Networking Engineer role in Canada is CA$156,263.

