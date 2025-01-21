Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Dell Technologies ranges from €59.2K per year for L6 to €104K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €88.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€59.2K
€55.8K
€1.7K
€1.6K
Senior Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Engineer
€104K
€92.6K
€0
€11.5K
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)