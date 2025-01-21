← Company Directory
Dell Technologies
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Ireland

Dell Technologies Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Ireland

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Ireland at Dell Technologies ranges from €59.2K per year for L6 to €104K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €88.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
L5(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
L6
€59.2K
€55.8K
€1.7K
€1.6K
Senior Engineer
L7
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Engineer
L8
€104K
€92.6K
€0
€11.5K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Dell Technologies in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €141,933. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Ireland is €96,350.

