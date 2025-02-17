Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at Dell Technologies ranges from R$129K per year for L6 to R$157K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer II
R$129K
R$125K
R$0
R$3.1K
Senior Engineer
R$157K
R$143K
R$0
R$13.6K
Principal Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)