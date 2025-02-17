Dell Technologies Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Brazil

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at Dell Technologies ranges from R$129K per year for L6 to R$157K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

R$895K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$168K+ (sometimes R$1.68M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( BRL ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Dell Technologies ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.